UK to rewrite Brexit deal on Northern Ireland

[Source: Aljazeera]

The United Kingdom’s government has proposed new legislation that will unilaterally change post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland, despite opposition from some members of Parliament and European Union officials who say the move violates international law.

Despite Ireland describing the move as a “new low”, and Brussels talking of damaged trust, the UK pressed ahead on Monday with what Prime Minister Boris Johnson suggested were “relatively trivial” steps to improve trade and simplify bureaucracy between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

Brushing aside criticism, Johnson told reporters that the proposed change is “relatively simple to do”.

Article continues after advertisement

He argued that his government’s “higher and prior legal commitment” is to the 1998 Good Friday agreement that brought peace and stability to Northern Ireland.

The proposed bill seeks to remove customs checks on some goods entering Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK.

However, such a move overrides part of the post-Brexit trade treaty that Johnson signed with the EU less than two years ago.