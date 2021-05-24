UK tightens travel rules amid Omicron spread

Travellers heading to the UK will now have to take a COVID test before their departure in an effort to limit spread of the virus, the government has said.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the tightened requirements would come into force from 04:00 GMT on Tuesday.

Everyone aged 12 and over will be required to take a pre-departure test a maximum of 48 hours before leaving.

Article continues after advertisement

Currently people only need to self-isolate until they test negative within two days of arriving.

Nigeria will be added from Monday to the red list of countries from where people arriving must quarantine in a hotel for 10 days, Mr Javid also confirmed.

The health secretary said the government’s strategy since the discovery of the Omicron variant had been to “buy time” to assess and to “put in place protective measures”, adding: “We’ve always said that we would act swiftly should new data require it.”

The Department of Health and Social Care later said 21 Omicron cases linked to Nigerian travel had been discovered in recent days.

Mr Javid said this number was growing and Nigeria was now second only to South Africa in terms of linked cases to Omicron.

He called on people to get a booster vaccine when called to do so by the NHS, describing vaccinations as the country’s “first line of defence” against coronavirus.

A further 26 Omicron cases – of which 25 were recorded in England and one in Scotland – were confirmed in the UK on Saturday.