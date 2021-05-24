UK threatens tougher sanctions in event of aggression

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has announced new laws to expand sanctions regime in the event of Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Currently, the government can only impose sanctions on those directly linked to Russian actions in Ukraine, but the new powers will allow it to target a much broader range of individuals and businesses.

Russia said the threat of more sanctions would backfire, hurting British companies and shareholders.

Russia has placed about 100,000 troops, tanks, artillery, and missiles near Ukraine’s border, but denies its plans to invade the former Soviet republic.

Truss said the legislation would not impose sanctions automatically but provide for additional powers “in the event of any further Russian incursion into Ukraine”.

The Foreign Office says the new measures will allow the UK to act “in lockstep with the US and other allies to freeze assets and ban travel”.