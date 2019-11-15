UK suspends extradition treaty with Hong Kong

The UK government will suspend its extradition treaty with Hong Kong “immediately and indefinitely”.

Announcing the move, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the UK “wants a positive relationship” with China.

But he said the “imposition” of the new national security law in Hong Kong by Bejing was a “serious violation” of the country’s international obligations.

Article continues after advertisement

Labour said it would support changes to the law, calling it a “step in the right direction”.

The extradition treaty means that, if someone in Hong Kong is suspected of a crime in the UK, then the British authorities can ask Hong Kong to hand them over to face justice – and vice versa.

The UK fears the arrangement – which has been in place for more than 30 years – could see anyone it extradites to Hong Kong being sent on to China.