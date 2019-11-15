Home

World

UK surge in cases an 'extreme concern'

BBC
December 30, 2020 6:19 am

A surge in coronavirus cases in the UK is of “extreme concern”, a health boss says, as a record number of cases was reported for the second day running.

On Tuesday, 53,135 new Covid cases were recorded as well as 414 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test.

Not all data was reported in full over the Christmas period, leading to a lag in some data, but Public Health England said there had been a “real increase”.

The health secretary said the NHS was facing “unprecedented pressures”.

Ahead of an announcement on any changes to England’s tier restrictions on Wednesday, Matt Hancock added in a tweet: “We must suppress this virus to protect our NHS & save lives until the vaccine can keep us safe.”

Hospitals in England and Wales are now treating more Covid patients than at the peak of the first wave in April.

