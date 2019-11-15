World
UK surge in cases an 'extreme concern'
BBC
December 30, 2020 6:19 am
A surge in coronavirus cases in the UK is of “extreme concern”, a health boss says, as a record number of cases was reported for the second day running.
On Tuesday, 53,135 new Covid cases were recorded as well as 414 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test.
Not all data was reported in full over the Christmas period, leading to a lag in some data, but Public Health England said there had been a “real increase”.
The health secretary said the NHS was facing “unprecedented pressures”.
Ahead of an announcement on any changes to England’s tier restrictions on Wednesday, Matt Hancock added in a tweet: “We must suppress this virus to protect our NHS & save lives until the vaccine can keep us safe.”
Hospitals in England and Wales are now treating more Covid patients than at the peak of the first wave in April.