UK split over Portugal quarantine rules

People arriving in Wales and Scotland from Portugal must now self-isolate for 14 days, but the rules covering England and Northern Ireland are unchanged.

The difference between the nations has been criticised as confusing.

The rules for Wales apply from 04:00 BST on Friday, while in Scotland they begin 24 hours later on Saturday.

Article continues after advertisement

Cases in Portugal have risen in the past week beyond the threshold at which ministers generally consider imposing 14-day mandatory self-isolation.

The Department for Transport said decisions around adding or removing countries from the quarantine list “take into account a range of factors” – including how many people are being tested.

The latest quarantine rules introduced in Wales apply to travellers from Portugal, Gibraltar, six Greek islands and French Polynesia.

The six islands are Crete, Mykonos, Zakynthos (or Zante), Lesvos, Paros and Antiparos.

Scotland has already reintroduced self-isolation measures for arrivals from Greece and has now added Portugal and French Polynesia to its list of countries requiring quarantine.