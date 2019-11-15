UK sees highest number of coronavirus cases

The UK has recorded 6,634 new coronavirus cases, the government has announced, making it the highest figure since mass testing began.

Another 40 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for the virus.

The latest figures take the overall number of confirmed cases to 416,363, and total deaths to 41,902.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, people arriving in the UK from Denmark, Slovakia, Iceland and the Caribbean island of Curacao now need to self-isolate for 14 days.

The rules take effect from 04:00 BST on Saturday.