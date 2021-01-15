UK records new daily high of 1,610 deaths

A further 1,610 people have died in the UK within 28 days of a positive Covid test – the biggest figure reported in a single day.

It means the total number of deaths by that measure is now above 90,000.

A total of 4,266,577 people have now received the first dose of a vaccine, according to the latest government figures.

Another 33,355 positive Covid cases have been recorded – less than half the peak figure of 68,053 on 8 January.

It is the lowest number of daily cases seen since 27 December – before the start of England’s third nationwide lockdown.

Dr Yvonne Doyle, medical director at Public Health England, said: “Whilst there are some early signs that show our sacrifices are working, we must continue to strictly abide by the measures in place.”

She said reducing contact with others and staying at home will lead to “a fall in the number of infections over time”.