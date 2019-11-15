UK quarantine restrictions unjust: Spain PM

The UK government’s decision to impose a two-week quarantine on everyone arriving from Spain was “unjust”, the country’s prime minister has said.

Pedro Sánchez said tourists in most Spanish regions would be safer from coronavirus than in the UK, and he was hoping Britain would rethink its move.

He said talks were ongoing after the UK also advised against all but essential travel to the whole of Spain.

Labour said the government’s handling of the restrictions had been “chaotic”.

But the UK government said it has no plans to change its decision to reintroduce the quarantine measures from last Sunday – with Boris Johnson’s official spokesman warning that “no travel is risk-free during this pandemic”.