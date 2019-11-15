Home

World

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

CNN
March 28, 2020 1:08 am
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson [Source: CNN]

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus, the leader said on Friday.

On his Twitter account, Johnson said he had developed mild symptoms and was self-isolating.

“Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this,” Johnson wrote.

