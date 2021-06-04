Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
47 new cases, some under investigation to determine links|New daily testing record|Recent death and illness not related to COVID-19 vaccine|Ministry may review decision on Nawaka|We should be ready for re-opening of borders: PM|Nawaka families receive food rations|China provides further support|No extension of lockdown for Nawaka areas|Nawaka residents protest|Southern Division tops breach arrests|Police resources stretched|Informed choice on vaccination important: Raj |Australia applauds Fiji’s vaccination drive|Government continues to support young ones: Akbar|Defense Minister visits frontline workers|Extended lockdown will cripple Fiji says PM|Don’t buy cigarettes, alcohol and kava: PM|51 new infections with Raiwai and Nakasi having new cases|Fiji secures enough vaccine doses for targeted population|Strict protocols for movement from containment to non-containment area|Bainimarama stands firm on COVID response plan|No double-dipping in govt assistance|Bainimarama urges Fijians not to be misguided by lies|Temporary closure of Makoi Health Centre|Another non-COVID related death|
Full Coverage

World

UK PM promises caution over 21 June lockdown end

| @BBCWorld
June 13, 2021 8:47 am

Boris Johnson has said the government must “be cautious” as it decides whether to end all COVID restrictions in England on 21 June.

Cases are rising as the Delta variant spreads, with details of the next step on the “roadmap” due on Monday.

The prime minister told the BBC it was important any easing of restrictions was “irreversible” and warned that hospital admissions were increasing.

Article continues after advertisement

The BBC has been told a delay of up to four weeks is being considered.

Senior medical advisers have urged a brake to the final easing of lockdown restrictions, which, if it went ahead in full, would mean removing limits on social contact and the number of people allowed into homes.

Pubs, clubs, theatres and cinemas would also be allowed to operate without capacity limits, with sports events taking place in full stadiums, nightclubs reopening and limits of the number of wedding guests going.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.