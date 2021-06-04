UK PM promises caution over 21 June lockdown end

Boris Johnson has said the government must “be cautious” as it decides whether to end all COVID restrictions in England on 21 June.

Cases are rising as the Delta variant spreads, with details of the next step on the “roadmap” due on Monday.

The prime minister told the BBC it was important any easing of restrictions was “irreversible” and warned that hospital admissions were increasing.

The BBC has been told a delay of up to four weeks is being considered.

Senior medical advisers have urged a brake to the final easing of lockdown restrictions, which, if it went ahead in full, would mean removing limits on social contact and the number of people allowed into homes.

Pubs, clubs, theatres and cinemas would also be allowed to operate without capacity limits, with sports events taking place in full stadiums, nightclubs reopening and limits of the number of wedding guests going.