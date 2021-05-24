UK PM pledges to improve economy after COVID

Boris Johnson has pledged the Conservatives will “change and improve” the economy after COVID, as the party opens its annual conference later.

The PM said the country cannot “go back to how things were” before the pandemic.

It comes after he accused the haulage industry of being too reliant on low-paid immigration, amid shortages at petrol stations.

The military is due to begin delivering petrol across the UK from Monday.

Two hundred military servicemen and women, 100 of them drivers, will provide “temporary” support to ease pressure on forecourts.

The government has also announced 5,000 temporary visas for foreign lorry drivers to plug a shortage of lorry drivers worsened by COVID, Brexit and other factors.