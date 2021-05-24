Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
AG visits new PCR Lab|Notable drop in infections|National effort to contain the spread of COVID-19 continues|Hotel worker reaches out to families in need|17,996 children vaccinated|Five active cases in Kadavu categorized as high risk|107 new infections, seven more COVID deaths|Package to curb abuse of government assistance|240 bookings for failure to wear mask|REACH programme assists with vaccination|Recoveries improve as case numbers drop|Outdoor religious activities open to all|Over 50 MoH staff terminated|Fijians continue to disregard face-covering mandate|Children allowed in houses of worship, no entry for unvaccinated|81 new COVID infections recorded|COVID cases continue to be recorded on islands|Over 200,000 Pfizer vaccines expected|Reduction in quarantine period considered|Teachers urged to get vaccinated|Fiji receives PPE’s worth $160,000|Naitasiri villagers continue to show resilience|Fijians should adapt to the protocols in place: Minister|Operators ready to resume normal services|65 new cases as death toll passes 621|
Full Coverage

World

UK PM pledges to improve economy after COVID

| @BBCWorld
October 3, 2021 3:42 pm
[Source: BBC]

Boris Johnson has pledged the Conservatives will “change and improve” the economy after COVID, as the party opens its annual conference later.

The PM said the country cannot “go back to how things were” before the pandemic.

It comes after he accused the haulage industry of being too reliant on low-paid immigration, amid shortages at petrol stations.

Article continues after advertisement

The military is due to begin delivering petrol across the UK from Monday.

Two hundred military servicemen and women, 100 of them drivers, will provide “temporary” support to ease pressure on forecourts.

The government has also announced 5,000 temporary visas for foreign lorry drivers to plug a shortage of lorry drivers worsened by COVID, Brexit and other factors.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.