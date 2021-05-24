UK PM pledges to do more to help Ukraine in call with Zelensky

Boris Johnson pledged to do more to help Ukraine, in a telephone call with President Zelensky on Friday morning.

The prime minister vowed to stand with Ukraine at a time when its people were “facing such horror with such courage”.

Mr Johnson said he told Mr Zelensky: “We know that we must do more to help. I pledge to you that we will.”

Speaking at the Scottish Conservative conference in Aberdeen, he said he told the president that he knew Ukraine was fighting “not just for your lives and your homes, but for the cause of democracy and freedom itself”.

He said the UK had “led the way” in providing weapons to Ukraine and imposing sanctions on Russia.

But he added: “I think that we all feel that we can, and we will, do more.”