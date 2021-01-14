Home

World

UK passes 100,000 milestone

BBC
January 27, 2021 6:33 am

More than 100,000 people have died with Covid-19 in the UK, after 1,631 deaths within 28 days of a positive test were recorded in the daily figures.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he took “full responsibility” for the government’s actions, saying: “We truly did everything we could.”

“I’m deeply sorry for every life lost,” he said.

Article continues after advertisement

A total of 100,162 deaths have been recorded in the UK, the first European nation to pass the landmark.

Earlier, figures from the ONS, which are based on death certificates, showed there had been  nearly 104,000 deaths  since the pandemic began.

The government’s daily figures rely on positive tests and are slightly lower.

 

