UK inflation rises at fastest pace in 30 years

British consumer prices rose at the fastest pace in 30 years last month, fuelled by soaring prices for household energy and motor fuels, the government statistics agency has reported.

UK inflation accelerated to 7% in the 12 months through March, the highest annual rate since March 1992, the Office for National Statistics said.

The US Labor Department said on Wednesday that its consumer price index jumped 8.5% last month.

The UK faces what economists say will be the biggest drop in living standards since the mid-1950s as rocketing energy costs, rising food prices and tax increases overshadow rising wages.