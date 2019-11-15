UK hospital trials new treatment drug

A new drug developed by UK scientists to treat COVID-19 patients is being trialled at University Hospital Southampton.

Developed by a UK bio-tech company, it uses a protein called interferon beta, which our bodies produce when we get a viral infection.

Initial results from the trial are expected by the end of June.

There are currently few effective treatments for coronavirus with doctors relying on patients’ immune systems.

The drug is a special formulation of interferon beta delivered directly to the airways when the virus is there.

The 75 volunteers involved so far have been recruited from some 10 hospitals around Britain.

Half get the drug, half get what is known as a placebo – an inactive substance.

More than 100 treatments are being explored worldwide

If approved, the drug would not be widely available until the end the year.