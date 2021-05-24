Home

World

UK has abandoned Afghan people, says senior MP

| @BBCWorld
August 16, 2021 6:10 am
[Source: Reuters]

The withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan is Britain’s biggest foreign policy disaster since the Suez crisis of 1956, the chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee has said.

Tory MP Tom Tugendhat said the UK had “abandoned the Afghan people”.

The Taliban have reached the outskirts of the capital Kabul after taking almost every other major city.

Article continues after advertisement

Prime Minister Boris Johnson called a meeting of the emergency Cobra committee on Sunday afternoon.

Parliament will be recalled on Wednesday for one day to discuss the situation in Afghanistan.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said he had shared his “deep concerns about the future for Afghanistan” with Pakistan’s foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

He said they agreed “it is critical that the international community is united in telling the Taliban that the violence must end and human rights must be protected”.

Asked to confirm if Mr Raab had been on holiday, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said he was “returning to the UK today, given the situation”. They said he was “personally overseeing the FCDO response and engaging with international partners”.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: “The government has been silent as Afghanistan collapses, which will have ramifications in the UK.”

He said it was a “very sad day” and “our thoughts are with the Afghan people”. The government’s priority “must be to evacuate British personnel and support staff”, he added.

