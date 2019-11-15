Home

World

UK government's quarantine-free list 'absurd'

BBC
July 4, 2020 4:37 pm
Portugal's foreign affairs minister has said his country's exclusion from a list of countries for which quarantine will not apply for people returning to England is "absurd". [Source: BBC]

Portugal’s foreign affairs minister has said his country’s exclusion from a list of countries for which quarantine will not apply for people returning to England is “absurd”.

Augusto Santos Silva told the BBC not including Portugal was “senseless and unfair”.

The list of countries exempt from quarantine was published on Friday.

Boris Johnson said 14-day quarantines would remain for countries where the virus was not under control.

Other countries excluded from the list, which comes into effect on 10 July, include the US, China, the Maldives and Sweden.

