UK faces worst downturn of any advanced economy, OECD says

[Source: BBC]

The UK economy will suffer a bigger blow from the global energy crisis than other leading nations, according to international body the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development.

Growth in the US and the eurozone will be weak, but Germany is the only other major economy expected to shrink.

The OECD forecasts a “significant growth slowdown” globally in 2023.

Thanks to the strength of emerging economies, the world economy will grow by 2.2% next year, the OECD’s latest report predicts.

But the war in Ukraine was affecting economies unevenly, the OECD said, with European countries bearing the brunt of the impact on business, trade and the spike in energy prices.