UK energy crisis is 'bigger than the pandemic'

[Source: CNN]

The United Kingdom will have to find an answer to soaring energy bills soon or risk a humanitarian crisis.

But freezing gas and electricity prices over the next two winters could cost the government over £100 billion ($118 billion), more than it spent paying millions of people’s salaries during the pandemic.

Earlier this year, the UK government tried to protect households against 90% of the expected increases in energy bills through tax cuts, energy bill rebates and direct payments.

But natural gas and power prices have shot up since then, as have forecasts of future increases.