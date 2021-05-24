Home

UK COVID infections rise as Delta variant dominates

June 19, 2021 7:54 am
[Source: BBC]

UK coronavirus infections have risen slightly in the last week, with an estimated 119,000 people – up from 110,000 – now positive for the virus.

The Office for National Statistics figures, up to 12 June, suggest one in every 540 people is infected.

The more infectious Delta variant accounts for almost all of the cases, says Public Health England.

There is some regional variation in infection rates, however, and some good news on vaccine efficacy.

North-west England had the highest proportion of people of any region in England likely to test positive for coronavirus in the week to June 12 – around one in 180.

Eastern England had the lowest estimate – around one in 2,480.

The trend is “uncertain” in Scotland and Northern Ireland, says the ONS, while in Wales the latest estimate is one in 1,500 people infected – down from one in 1,300 in the previous week – although first minister Mark Drakeford says a third wave of COVID is under way linked to the Delta variant.

