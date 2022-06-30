UK commits 1,000 extra troops for Nato's eastern flank

[Source: BBC]
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been speaking at the Nato summit in Madrid.
He confirms reports that the UK is earmarking 1,000 extra troops for eastern Europe – and in particular the defence of Estonia.
He calls this a “continuous enhanced forward presence”.
Johnson goes on to say the UK is offering Baltic nations “long-term support; partnership to help them build up their forces and make sure they can repel any attack immediately”.
