UK commits 1,000 extra troops for Nato's eastern flank

[Source: BBC]

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been speaking at the Nato summit in Madrid.

He confirms reports that the UK is earmarking 1,000 extra troops for eastern Europe – and in particular the defence of Estonia.

He calls this a “continuous enhanced forward presence”.

Johnson goes on to say the UK is offering Baltic nations “long-term support; partnership to help them build up their forces and make sure they can repel any attack immediately”.