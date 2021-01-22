Home

UK climate summit is world's 'last best chance'

| @BBCWorld
January 28, 2021 5:54 pm
Newly-appointed US climate tsar, John Kerry: "Glasgow the last best chance the world has to come together".[Source: BBC]

US climate envoy John Kerry has told the BBC a UN climate summit in the UK this November is “the last best chance” to avert the worst environmental consequences for the world.

He said years were lost on the climate issue under President Donald Trump, “who didn’t believe in any of it”.

Dozens of world leaders will attend the COP26 conference in Glasgow, Scotland.

Kerry spoke as President Joe Biden signed a flurry of executive orders designed to address climate change.

His latest edicts include a freeze on new oil and gas leases on public lands and set out to double offshore wind-produced energy by 2030.

