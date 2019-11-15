World
UK bans Denmark visitors over mink COVID-19 fears
November 8, 2020 9:08 am
[Source: BBC]
The UK has imposed a ban on non-UK citizens coming from Denmark amid concerns over a new coronavirus strain that has spread from mink to humans.
UK citizens can return from Denmark – but will have to isolate along with all members of their household for 14 days.
Cabin crew are also no longer exempt from the rules, which Ryanair described as a “bizarre and baseless” move.
The transport secretary announced the changes shortly after 02:00 GMT – less than two hours before they took effect.
