UK announces lockdown

The British Prime Minister has ordered the UK to lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Calling the virus the “biggest threat” the UK has faced in decades, Boris Johnson said people across the country must “stay home” in order to halt the growth of Covid-19 and protect the health care system.

“Without a huge national effort to halt the growth of this virus, there will come a moment when no health service in the world could possibly cope; because there won’t be enough ventilators, enough intensive care beds, enough doctors and nurses,” Johnson said in a televised address”.

Article continues after advertisement

People will be allowed to leave their homes for limited purposes:

Shopping for basic necessities, as infrequently as possible.

One form of exercise a day — for example, a run, walk, or cycle — alone or with members of your household

Any medical need, to provide care or to help a vulnerable person

Travelling to and from work, but only where this is absolutely necessary and cannot be done from home.

“If you don’t follow the rules, the police will have the powers to enforce them, including through fines and dispersing gatherings,” he said.

The measures will be in place for three weeks and then will be reviewed.