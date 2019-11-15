Home

World

UK and US say Russia fired a satellite weapon in space

BBC
July 24, 2020 6:24 am
The UK and US have accused Russia of launching a weapon-like projectile from a satellite in space. [Source: BBC]

The UK and US have accused Russia of launching a weapon-like projectile from a satellite in space.

In a statement, the head of the UK’s space directorate said: “they are concerned by the manner in which Russia tested one of its satellites by launching a projectile with the characteristics of a weapon.”

The statement said actions like this “threaten the peaceful use of space”.

The US has previously raised concerns about this Russian satellite

