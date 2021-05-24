UK and US blame Iran for deadly ship attack

The UK and US believe Iran was behind a tanker attack that killed two people, and have vowed to respond, calling it a violation of international law.

The MV Mercer Street, operated by an Israeli-owned firm, was attacked off Oman on Thursday.

A British national and a Romanian citizen were killed.

The statements came after Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett says there was “evidence” that its longstanding foe Iran was responsible.

The attack on the MV Mercer Street appears to be the latest escalation in an undeclared “shadow war” between Israel and Iran.