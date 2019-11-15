Home

UK and EU restart trade talks after leaders' call

BBC
December 15, 2020 7:45 am

UK and EU negotiators have restarted talks over a post-Brexit trade deal in hope of securing an agreement.

It comes after the two sides confirmed on Sunday there had been enough progress for negotiations to continue.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday there had been “movement” in the talks and negotiators had not exhausted all options.



But a UK government source later said there had not been “significant progress in recent days”.

Time is fast running out to finalise an agreement before the UK’s Brexit transition ends in just over two weeks.

The decision to keep talking came after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed the main sticking points with President Von der Leyen on Sunday.

Negotiations will continue in Brussels on Tuesday, but a new deadline for a decision has not been set.

