UK and EU 'haggling', as hopes for trade deal rise

The EU and UK are continuing talks on post-Brexit trade, amid mounting speculation that they are close to agreeing a deal.

BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg said it was looking “very likely” the two sides were “heading towards” an agreement.

But this was “not signed and sealed”, with “haggling” going on, she added.

Disputes over fishing rights and business competition rules remain the key hurdles to reaching a deal.

An EU official close to the talks said: “It is crunch time. But talk of a deal announcement is premature.”

And a Downing Street source said it was “possible but far from certain” that an agreement could be secured later on Wednesday.