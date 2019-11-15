UK accuses China of 'gross' human rights abuses against Uighurs

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has accused China of “gross and egregious” human rights abuses against its Uighur population and said sanctions against those responsible cannot be ruled out.

The UK would work with its allies to take appropriate action, he insisted.

China’s UK ambassador said talk of concentration camps was “fake”.

Liu Xiaoming told the BBC’s Andrew Marr that the Uighurs received the same treatment under the law as other ethnic groups in his country.

Shown drone footage that appears to show Uighurs being blindfolded and led to trains, and which has been authenticated by Australian security services, he said he “did not know” what the video was showing and “sometimes you have a transfer of prisoners, in any country”.

It is believed that up to a million Uighur people have been detained over the past few years in what the Chinese state defines as “re-education camps”.