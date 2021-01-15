Uganda: Veteran leader Yoweri Museveni declared election winner

Uganda’s long-time President Yoweri Museveni has been re-elected, electoral officials say, amid accusations of vote rigging by his main rival Bobi Wine.

Mr Museveni won almost 59% of the vote, with Bobi Wine trailing with about 35%, the Electoral Commission said.

Thursday’s poll may turn out to be the “most cheating free” in the history of the African nation, the president said.

Bobi Wine, a former pop star, vowed to provide evidence of fraud when internet connections were restored in Uganda.

The government shut down the internet ahead of the voting day, a move condemned by election monitors.

They said confidence in the count had been damaged by a three-day internet outage.

Dozens of people were killed during violence in the run-up to the election. Opposition politicians have also accused the government of harassment.

The result gives President Museveni a sixth term in office. The 76 year old, in power since 1986, says he represents stability in the country.

Meanwhile, Bobi Wine – the stage name for 38-year-old Robert Kyagulanyi – says he has the backing of the youth in one of the world’s youngest nations, where the median age is 16.

On Friday, as the results came in, Bobi Wine said Ugandan soldiers had surrounded and breached his home.

But a government spokesman accused him of “dramatising” the incident “to seek sympathy”.