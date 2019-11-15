World
UAE and Israel to establish full diplomatic ties
The Associated Press
August 14, 2020 12:02 pm
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announces full diplomatic ties will be established with the United Arab Emirates, during a news conference on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 in Jerusalem. In a nationally broadcast statement, Netanyahu said the “full and official peace” with the UAE would lead to cooperation in many spheres between the countries and a “wonderful future” for citizens of both countries. [Source: Associated Press]
The United Arab Emirates and Israel have agreed to establish full diplomatic ties.
This is part of a deal to halt the annexation of occupied land sought by the Palestinians for their future state, US President Donald Trump said today.
The announcement makes the UAE the first Gulf Arab state to do so and only the third Arab nation to have active diplomatic ties to Israel.
The Palestinians expressed anger over the announcement and the official Palestinian broadcaster reported Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas called an urgent meeting of his top leadership to discuss the agreement and determine a position on it.
Netanyahu also said in the broadcast that the Trump administration asked that Israel put its West Bank annexation plans on hold to move forward with the agreement with the UAE.
Trump tweeted a statement from the countries, acknowledging the deal. He then told reporters in the Oval Office that it was “a truly historic moment.”