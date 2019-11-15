UAE and Israel to establish full diplomatic ties

The United Arab Emirates and Israel have agreed to establish full diplomatic ties.

This is part of a deal to halt the annexation of occupied land sought by the Palestinians for their future state, US President Donald Trump said today.

The announcement makes the UAE the first Gulf Arab state to do so and only the third Arab nation to have active diplomatic ties to Israel.

Article continues after advertisement

The Palestinians expressed anger over the announcement and the official Palestinian broadcaster reported Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas called an urgent meeting of his top leadership to discuss the agreement and determine a position on it.

Netanyahu also said in the broadcast that the Trump administration asked that Israel put its West Bank annexation plans on hold to move forward with the agreement with the UAE.

Trump tweeted a statement from the countries, acknowledging the deal. He then told reporters in the Oval Office that it was “a truly historic moment.”