U.S. steps up fight against Omicron

President Joe Biden laid out his strategy to fight the coronavirus as the highly contagious Omicron spread across the globe with winter coming and hours after the first known U.S. case of community transmission of the variant was reported.

With authorities around the world scrambling to contain Omicron, Biden warned in no uncertain terms that infections will rise this winter.

“We’re going to fight this variant with science and speed, not chaos and confusion,” he said, speaking at the National Institutes of Health medical research facility in Maryland.

So far three U.S. states have found Omicron cases — California, Colorado and Minnesota. In all three cases, the patients were fully vaccinated and developed mild symptoms.