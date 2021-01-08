U.S. security forces probe threats to repeat Capitol mayhem

U.S. security forces are mounting a national operation to thwart any violence before President-elect Joe Biden takes office.

Federal and state officials are evaluating online threats and menacing messages to members of Congress and making sure the security operation has the force to repel an attack.

The incoming Biden administration has significantly ramped up security around his team ahead of the Jan. 20 inauguration.

The riot at the Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6 forced lawmakers to flee the inner chambers of the building, fearing for their lives.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has warned that armed protests in support of Trump were planned for Washington and all 50 U.S. state capitals this weekend or around Biden’s inauguration.