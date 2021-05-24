U.S. pushes U.N. to cut N.Korea oil imports, ban tobacco, blacklist Lazarus hackers

The United States is pushing the U.N. Security Council to further sanction North Korea over its renewed ballistic missile launches by banning tobacco and halving oil exports to the country and blacklisting the Lazarus hacking group, according to a draft resolution reviewed by Reuters on Wednesday.

The United States circulated the draft to the 15 council members this week. It was not immediately clear if or when it could be put to a vote. A resolution needs nine “yes” votes and no vetoes by Russia, China, France, Britain or the United States.

Russia and China have already signalled opposition to strengthening sanctions in response to Pyongyang’s launch last month of an intercontinental ballistic missile – it’s first since 2017.

U.S. special envoy on North Korea, Sung Kim, told reporters last week that the United States had discussed the draft U.N. text with China and Russia, but “unfortunately, I cannot report that we have had productive discussions with them thus far.”