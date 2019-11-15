U.S. Northeast governors order some visitors to quarantine or face $1,000 fine

The governors of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut yesterday ordered travelers from nine other U.S. states to quarantine for 14 days on arrival.

This as COVID-19 showed signs of surging in areas not hit as hard by the initial outbreak.

The New Jersey Governor said the tough new mandate was “the smart thing to do” after the United States recorded its second-greatest increase in COVID-19 cases since in early March.

A White House spokesman, Judd Deere, said that he did not believe the quarantine applied to President Donald Trump, who just returned from a visit to Arizona and was scheduled to be in New Jersey this weekend.

New York City and surrounding areas were the early epicenter of the U.S. coronavirus pandemic. More than 31,000 people have died of COVID-19 in New York state, roughly one-quarter of the U.S. total, according to a Reuters tally.

The 14-day quarantine applies to visitors from mostly southern states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, Washington and Utah, as well as tri-state residents returning from those areas.