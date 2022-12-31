U.S. House committee releases Trump tax returns he sought to keep secret

[Source: Reuters]

Democrats in Congress released six years of Donald Trump’s tax records to the public on Friday, disclosing documents the former president long sought to keep secret and dealing another setback as he again seeks the White House in 2024.

A Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives committee released Trump’s redacted returns for 2015 through 2020, capping a multi-year battle between the Republican former president and Democratic lawmakers that was settled only last month by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Aside from the returns themselves, the release did not contain much new.

In response, Trump warned of dire consequences and used the occasion to seek campaign donations.

Trump’s tax data will now be available for in-depth investigations by journalists, independent tax experts and others during the run-up to the 2024 presidential election.