U.S. condemns 'war crimes' after Russia drone attack

[Source: Reuters]

The White House says the United States will hold Russia accountable for “war crimes”, hours after Russia attacked Ukrainian cities with drones during morning rush hour, killing at least four people in an apartment building in Kyiv.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, says there had been more attacks.

Interfax Ukraine news agency says Telegram users reported blasts in the town of Fastiv just outside Kyiv, as well as in the southern port of Odesa.

Russian forces also targeted infrastructure across Ukraine in the second wave of air strikes in a week, like the first coming in the morning with people going to work and school.

Ukrainian soldiers fired into the air trying to shoot down the drones after blasts rocked the capital Kyiv on Monday morning.

U.S. President Joe Biden’s press secretary told reporters that the White House “strongly condemns Russia’s missile strikes and the attack “continues to demonstrate Russian President Vladimir Putin’s brutality”.