U.N. chief slams COVID-19 'travel apartheid' as unacceptable

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says travel restrictions imposed over COVID-19 that isolate any one country or region is “not only deeply unfair and punitive – they are ineffective.”

Speaking to reporters in New York, Guterres highlighted the only way to reduce the risk of transmission while allowing for travel and economic engagement is to repeatedly test travelers, “together with other appropriate and truly effective measures.”

Omicron was first identified in southern Africa and many countries, including the United States and Britain, have announced travel curbs and other restrictions on the region.

Africa has some of the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates worldwide due to a lack of access to doses.

Guterres has long warned about the dangers of vaccine inequality around the world and that low immunization rates are “a breeding ground for variants.”