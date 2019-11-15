Typhoon Haishen heads to South Korea after slamming Japan

Typhoon Haishen is making its way towards South Korea after slamming through southern Japan.

The storm is headed towards Busan, South Korea’s second-largest city, said the country’s weather agency.

More than 300 flights from 10 airports were cancelled, with some train services suspended.

The typhoon caused a loss of power across hundreds of thousands of homes in Japan, though initial assessments suggest it did less damage than feared.

Thirty-two people were injured, including four who sustained cuts after the glass windows of an evacuation centre were blown in, according to Japanese broadcaster NHK.

Some eight million people in Japan had been asked to evacuate in the path of the storm.