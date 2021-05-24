Two US firms withdraw from Russia

Two more American companies have curtailed their operations in Russia.

IT services giant IBM will stop selling its technology in Russia and will not do business with Russian military organisations, according to a statement from its CEO Arvind Krishna.

Krishna also said the company would match employee donations to the International Red Cross to support relief efforts in Ukraine.

Consumer goods multinational Procter & Gamble also announced Monday that it would end all new capital investments in Russia, as well as all media, advertising and promotional activity.

CEO Jon Moeller committed to “significantly reducing our product portfolio” in Russia to focus on basic health, hygiene and personal care items needed by Russians.

According to an analysis by the Yale School of Management, some 230 Western companies have pulled out of Russia. It also listed a number of companies with “significant exposure” in Russia that continue to operate in the country, including Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, Pepsi and Starbucks.