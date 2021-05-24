Two Ugandan soldiers sentenced to death in Somalia

Five Ugandan soldiers serving with African Union troops in Somalia have been found guilty of killing seven civilians there in August.

Two of the soldiers have been sentenced to death, while three others have been given 39-year prison sentences.

The three will be repatriated to Uganda to serve their sentences there.

The civilians were unlawfully killed during a gun battle in Golweyn between its troops and al-Shabab militants, the AU says.

The AU’s Amisom force has been in Somalia for 14 years.

It has been fighting the al-Shabab Islamists who retain a stronghold on parts of the country. Almost a third of Amisom’s 20,000 troops are from Uganda – making it the biggest national contingent.