Two-thirds of India's population are facing COVID-19 related movement restrictions

Hundreds of millions of people across India have been placed under lockdown until the end of the month as efforts to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country intensify.

Thirty of India’s 37 states and union territories have enacted lockdowns, affecting some two thirds of the 1.34 billion people who live in the country.

The most populous state, Uttar Pradesh, has still not announced a complete state lockdown but has implemented it across more than a dozen districts. The lockdown includes the shutdown of all non-essential services like public transport, malls and markets, among others.

Residents living in 548 districts across the country — including in major cities such as the capital New Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata — now face travel, work and movement restrictions until March 31.

India has also essentially cut off the country to outsiders — all 107 of the country’s airport, seaport and land port immigration checkpoints have been shuttered, though the transfer of goods and supplies will continue.

To date, Indian authorities have confirmed nearly 500 coronavirus cases inside the country. Nine people have died.