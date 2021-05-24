Two suspects arrested after Israeli Independence Day attack leaves three dead

Israeli security services say they arrested two suspects Sunday following a gun and axe attack Thursday night in the central Israeli city of Elad, which left three people dead.

Police had previously identified the suspects as Assad Yussef Assad Al-Rafa’i, 19, and Subhi Imad Subhi Abu Shakir, 20.

They are both residents of the village of Romana in Jenin province, according to a police statement Friday.

The arrests came after a manhunt involving helicopters, roadblocks and vehicle checkpoints.

The three men killed in the attack died at the scene and were buried Friday following a huge funeral procession, the Israeli rescue service Zaka Tel Aviv said.