Two Rohingya camp leaders killed in Bangladesh

A Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh [Photo Credit: Aljazeera]

A mob of a dozen people hacked to death two Rohingya community leaders in Bangladesh as security worsens in camps housing almost one million refugees.

Police spokesman Faruk Ahmed said the Rohingya leaders were killed late on Saturday at Camp 13, calling it one of the worst attacks in recent months.

A senior officer of an elite police unit tasked with security in the camps blamed the killings on the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA), an armed group fighting the military in Myanmar.

The squalid settlements have seen escalating violence in recent months, with gangs trying to assert control over drug trafficking and intimidate the refugees’ civilian leadership through killings and abductions.

Bangladesh has housed Rohingya refugees in a vast sprawl of camps since they fled a military crackdown in Myanmar in 2017 that is now the subject of a genocide investigation at the United Nations top court.

Gangs have long fought turf wars for control of the drug trade, centred on “yaba” methamphetamine pills, but the police chief of the Bangladeshi district of Cox’s Bazar said there was an escalation taking place.

A Rohingya community leader and a nephew of one of those killed also blamed ARSA for the murders.

ARSA has not publicly commented on Saturday’s killings.

Several of its members earlier this year were charged over the murder of top Rohingya leader Mohib Ullah in September last year. ARSA has denied its involvement.

The assassination sent shockwaves through the sprawling border settlements that house hundreds of thousands of stateless Rohingya refugees who fled a violent crackdown in neighbouring Myanmar.

The killing of Ullah, who had been received at the White House by then-President Donald Trump, also sparked a major crackdown by Bangladeshi authorities, with at least 8,000 suspected ARSA members arrested.