Two police officers killed in Hawaii, home ablaze in shooting incident

NBC News
January 20, 2020 10:33 am

A suspect allegedly killed two police officers in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Sunday, officials said.

In a tweet, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell offered condolences to the officers’ family and friends, calling their deaths an “unprecedented tragedy” for the city and state.

NBC affiliate KHNL reported that the officers were shot and later died at a local hospital.

A fire that appears to have been set during the incident near the city’s upscale neighborhood of Diamond Head on Sunday morning appeared to have spread to multiple homes, NBC affiliate KHNL reported.

The station reported that the officers were shot after the suspect’s landlord served with him an eviction notice.

The landlord was also stabbed in the incident, according to the station. Her condition wasn’t immediately clear.

It wasn’t clear what happened to the suspect.

