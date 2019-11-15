Two people dead, 1 injured in shooting at Texas A&M University

Two people were killed Monday and a third person was wounded after a shooting in a residence hall on the campus of Texas A&M University-Commerce, the school said.

The shooting occurred in Pride Rock residence hall, the school said in a post on Twitter.

The wounded victim has been taken to a hospital, the school said.

The school canceled classes for the day and evening and recommended that students, faculty and staff shelter in place as a precaution. The shelter in place was lifted a little less than two hours later.

Police are actively investigating, the school said.

As of August 2016, those who hold a current and valid concealed handgun license in Texas are allowed to carry a concealed handgun on certain parts of the campus. Handgun license holders are also allowed to store the weapon in a safe in their campus housing, according to the policy.

Commerce is about 67 miles northeast of Dallas.