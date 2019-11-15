Home

World

Two NASA astronauts make dramatic splashdown in Gulf of Mexico to end historic SpaceX test flight

TVNZ
August 3, 2020 12:01 pm
Two NASA astronauts returned to Earth today in a dramatic, retro-style splashdown, their capsule parachuting into the Gulf of Mexico to close out an unprecedented test flight by Elon Musk's SpaceX company. [Source: TVNZ]

Two NASA astronauts returned to Earth today in a dramatic, retro-style splashdown.

This as their capsule parachuted into the Gulf of Mexico to close out an unprecedented test flight by Elon Musk’s SpaceX company.

It was the first splashdown by US astronauts in 45 years, with the first commercially built and operated spacecraft to carry people to and from orbit.

The return clears the way for another SpaceX crew launch as early as next month and possible tourist flights next year.

Test pilots Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken rode the SpaceX Dragon capsule back to Earth less than a day after departing the International Space Station and two months after blasting off from Florida.

The capsule parachuted into the calm gulf waters off the coast of Pensacola, hundreds of miles from Tropical Storm Isaias pounding Florida’s Atlantic coast.

