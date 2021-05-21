Home

Two 'likely' COVID-19 community cases detected in Victoria

TVNZ
May 24, 2021 1:40 pm
Woman in Melbourne wearing face mask during Covid-19 pandemic (file picture).

Victoria has recorded two “likely” cases of coronavirus in Melbourne’s northern suburbs.

The Health Department says it was notified on Monday morning of “two likely cases of COVID-19”.

“It’s currently understood the two cases are connected,” the department said.

The duo has been isolated and will be retested, while a full investigation is underway.

It comes after the Health Department on Friday admitted it listed the wrong supermarket as an exposure site during an outbreak earlier this month.

People had been warned of potential exposure at Woolworths in Epping a fortnight ago after a Victorian man contracted coronavirus in Adelaide’s hotel quarantine.

The department acknowledged its error, identifying the correct site as Woolworths Epping North, three kilometres away.

They said anyone who was at Woolworths Epping North on Saturday May 8 between 5.40pm and 6.38pm must get tested and isolate until they receive a negative result.

Victorian Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton on Friday said there may be an active but undiagnosed infectious case in Melbourne’s north, after traces were picked up in wastewater in the Epping and Wollert area on Thursday.

If confirmed, the two suspect cases could bring Victoria’s 86-day run of no community transmission to an end.

