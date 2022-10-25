World

Two killed in shooting at St. Louis high school; gunman also killed

CBS News

October 25, 2022 11:02 am

[Photo Credit: CBS News]

A teacher and a teenage girl were killed Monday morning in a shooting inside a St. Louis high school, authorities said. The gunman was also killed in the shooting, police said, and six others were taken to hospitals with injuries.

At a news conference, Police Commissioner Michael Sack said the injuries ranged from gunshot wounds to shrapnel wounds.

“This is a heartbreaking day for all of us,” Sack told reporters. “It’s going to be tough. While on paper we might have nine victims … we have hundreds of others. Everyone who survived here is going to take home trauma, even the officers who responded here and the firefighters and the paramedics who worked on people here are going to experience some degree of trauma.”

Sack said the gunman was about 20 years old and hasn’t been positively identified.

One of the victims killed in the shooting was Jean Kirk Kuczka, a teacher at the high school, her daughter, Abbey, confirmed to CBS News.

Her daughter told CBS News that Kuczka loved the Peanuts character Snoopy, and that she was also a passionate fundraiser for efforts to find a cure for diabetes — which her son with diagnosed with at the age of 10, according to the school’s website.

St. Louis Public Schools said on Twitter that the shooter was “quickly stopped” by police.

The shooting just after 9 a.m. at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School forced students to barricade doors and huddle in classroom corners, jump from windows and run out of the building to seek safety.

Schools Superintendent Kelvin Adams said seven security guards were in the school at the time, each at an entry point of the locked building. One of the guards noticed the man was trying to get in at a locked door, but couldn’t. The guard notified school officials and ensured that police were contacted, Sack said.

“It was that timely response by that security officer, the fact that the door did cause pause for the suspect, that bought us some time,” Sack said.

Ninth-grader Nylah Jones told the Post-Dispatch she was in math class when the shooter fired into the room from the hallway. The shooter was unable to get into the room and banged on the door as students piled into a corner, she said.

Janay Douglas’s 15-year-old daughter got stuck in a hallway when the school was locked down. Douglas said she received a call from her daughter, letting her know she had heard shots.

“One of her friends busted through the door, he was shot in the hand, and then she and her friends just took off running. The phone disconnected,” Douglas said. “I was on my way.”

The shooting left St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones shaken.

“Our children shouldn’t have to experience this,” Jones said at the news conference. “They shouldn’t have to go through active shooter drills in case something happens. And unfortunately, that happened today.”

Parents were urged to pick up their children at Gateway STEM High School.

Central Visual and Performing Arts High School is a magnet school specializing in visual art, musical art and performing art. The district website says the school’s “educational program is designed to cre­ate a nurturing environment where students receive a quality academic and artistic education that prepares them to compete successfully at the post-secondary level or perform competently in the world of work.”

Monday’s school shooting was the 40th this year resulting in injuries or death, according to a tally by Education Week — the most in any single year since it began tracking shootings in 2018. Among the 40 are the killings at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, in May, when 19 children and two teachers died.

Monday’s St. Louis shooting came on the same day a Michigan teenager pleaded guilty to terrorism and first-degree murder in a school shooting that killed four students in November 2021.

 

